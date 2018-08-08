 Keauhou Ranch fire on Big Isle grows to 1,495 acres
Keauhou Ranch fire on Big Isle grows to 1,495 acres

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 7, 2018 at 10:12 pm
The brush fire that originated Sunday morning at Keauhou Ranch on Hawaii island doubled to 1,485 acres overnight, according to National Park Service officials. Read More

