Blessing held for student housing tower in Moiliili

A blessing ceremony was held today for the completion of the Hale Mahana, a “collegiate housing” tower with 14 stories.
The tower was built along a private road whose owner objects to the tower's use of the road as the only vehicle entry and exit access for tenants.
This is the top floor of Hale Mahana, which is expected to fill out over next year.
A floor-by-floor blessing was held Wednesday in Moiliili for the collegiate residential tower Hale Mahana. From left to right: Justin Smith, EdR Collegiate Housing, LaNiece Dillon, Community Manager for Hale Mahana, Paul Menzies, CEO of Laconia, Councilwoman, Ann Kobayashi, Gail Plumos, Executive Assistant for Laconia Development, and Kahu Kordell Kekoa.
Paul Menzies, CEO of California-based Laconia Development LLC, is the owner of the tower.
Hale Mahana also has a rooftop level with an outdoor lounge area, a fitness center, a computer lab and study rooms. Katherine Lan, the community assistant, shows off the fitness center.
Amanda DeHart, the leasing and marketing manager, showed off one of the student rooms. Monthly rental rates per bed in the 195-unit building range from $900 to $2,200 including furnishings and utilities.
There's a legal dispute over the use of a privately owned street, Kahuna Lane, which Laconia and EdR widened so it could serve as the sole access point for vehicles getting into or out of Hale Mahana’s parking garage. Easton Manson, left, owner of Kahuna Lane and his lawyer, Joachim Cox, stand on their private lane.
Abdul Kariapper, produce manager, stands by Kokua Market.
-
Kash Voigt, left, helps a customer at Kokua Market. According to the market, it has lost $1,000 each month because of the Kahuna Lane closures.