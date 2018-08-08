Rainbow Wahine volleyball team begins training

Angel Gaskin, left, and Sarah Liva at today's practice. For the first time since the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll came into existence in 1982 the Hawaii women’s volleyball team is unranked.
Today's first practice was better than the first practice last year, head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos said.
The players returned in better shape than last August and the second-year coach was able to get through drills more quickly.
Casey Castillo at today's practice. In today’s AVCA Top 25, the Rainbow Wahine received 27 points putting them unofficially at No. 34. Cal Poly, picked to repeat as Big West champion, is No. 24; Hawaii was picked to finish second in Tuesday’s conference poll.
Casey Castillo at today's practice. Today’s poll has Stanford ranked No. 1 followed by defending national champion Nebraska, Texas Minnesota and Kentucky. Rounding out the top 10 are Penn State, Florida, BYU, Wisconsin and USC.
Head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos talks with her team at today's practice. Robyn Ah Mow-Santos and the University of Hawaii have concluded an agreement on a one-year extension to her contract as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine.