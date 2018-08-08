 Corpuz advances at U.S. Women’s Amateur
Corpuz advances at U.S. Women's Amateur

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 8, 2018 12:05 am 
Punahou alum Allisen Corpuz shot a second-round 70 for a 140 total, finishing tied for 23rd to qualify for match play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Kingston Springs, Tenn., on Tuesday. Read More

