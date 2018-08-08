 Tickets for Los Angeles Clippers exhibition game at Stan Sheriff Center go on sale
By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
August 8, 2018
Updated August 8, 2018 9:00am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Houston’s Trevon Duval, right, attempted to shoot around L.A. Clippers’ Vincent Hunter during a summer league game in Las Vegas. Tickets for next month’s Los Angeles Clippers’ exhibition game at the Stan Sheriff Center have gone on sale, the NBA team announced.

Tickets for next month’s Los Angeles Clippers’ exhibition game at the Stan Sheriff Center have gone on sale, the NBA team announced.

The Clippers, who are holding a training camp at the University of Hawaii for a second consecutive year as part of a marketing partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, will play the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League in a 3:30 p.m. game Sept. 30.

Individual tickets start at $25, with group tickets starting at $16 and may be purchased through the Clippers’ website, www.clippers.com, or by phone, (808) 944-BOWS (2697).

The Clippers said they plan to visit and make a technology-based donation to a local school and hold a youth clinic with dates and sites to be announced later.

The Kings have won three NBL Championships and appeared in five NBL Grand Finals. Their roster includes former NBA center Andrew Bogut.

