 Wahine go unranked for first time in 36 years in AVCA poll
August 8, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Wahine go unranked for first time in 36 years in AVCA poll

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
August 8, 2018
Updated August 8, 2018 10:04am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / NOV. 2017

    Hawaii head coach Robin Ah Mow-Santos looked on from the sidelines against UC Davis during a match in Davis, Calif. For the first time since the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll came into existence in 1982 the Hawaii women’s volleyball team is unranked.

ADVERTISING

For the first time since the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll came into existence in 1982 the Hawaii women’s volleyball team is unranked.

In today’s AVCA Top 25, the Rainbow Wahine received 27 points putting them unofficially at No. 34. Cal Poly, picked to repeat as Big West champion, is No. 24; Hawaii was picked to finish second in Tuesday’s conference poll.

The Rainbow Wahine opened at No. 20 in 2017 then fell out of the poll after going 0-3 the first week of competition.

Prior to last season, Hawaii had only been unranked for 11 weeks since 1982.

Today’s poll has Stanford ranked No. 1 followed by defending national champion Nebraska, Texas Minnesota and Kentucky. Rounding out the top 10 are Penn State, Florida, BYU, Wisconsin and USC.

PREVIOUS STORY
Motorcycle fire in Ala Moana area leaves vehicles charred
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING