Wahine go unranked for first time in 36 years in AVCA poll

For the first time since the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll came into existence in 1982 the Hawaii women’s volleyball team is unranked.

In today’s AVCA Top 25, the Rainbow Wahine received 27 points putting them unofficially at No. 34. Cal Poly, picked to repeat as Big West champion, is No. 24; Hawaii was picked to finish second in Tuesday’s conference poll.

The Rainbow Wahine opened at No. 20 in 2017 then fell out of the poll after going 0-3 the first week of competition.

Prior to last season, Hawaii had only been unranked for 11 weeks since 1982.

Today’s poll has Stanford ranked No. 1 followed by defending national champion Nebraska, Texas Minnesota and Kentucky. Rounding out the top 10 are Penn State, Florida, BYU, Wisconsin and USC.