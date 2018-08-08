Hector passing south of Hawaii island as it tracks westward

Packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph this morning, the still-powerful Category 3 Hurricane Hector is well south of the islands and expected to stay on a westward track away from Hawaii.

At 5 a.m. today, Hector was located about 240 miles south-southeast of Hilo and 425 miles southeast of Honolulu and moving west at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Hawaii County.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Hector’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Forecasters expect Hector to continue to weaken over the next couple of days although it should remain a strong hurricane through tonight.

In addition to the tropical storm warning, the weather service has issued the following advisories:

>> A hurricane warning for Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals. Weather officials say to expect hurricane conditions in southeast waters with seas of 15 to 30 feet and scattered thunderstorms.

>> A high surf warning for eastern shores of the Big Island and Maui. Surf up to 15 feet is expected through 6 p.m. today. “Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents,” forecasters said. “Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.”

>> A gale warning for Pailolo, Alenuihaha channels and Maalea Bay with winds up to 35 knots, and a small craft advisory for Windward waters from Kauai to the Big Island through 6 a.m. Thursday.

>> And a wind advisory for Lanai, where forecasters expect northeast winds up to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 50 mph, until midnight tonight.