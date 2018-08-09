 Billionaire drops quest to split California in 3
Associated Press
August 9, 2018
Updated August 9, 2018 1:55pm

    Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper presents his drivers license for identification purposes as he turns in boxes of petitions for a ballot initiative that would ask voters to split California into six separate states in Sacramento, Calif., in 2014. The court struck venture capitalist Draper’s initiative from the ballot in July 2018 as part of a legal challenge in response to a lawsuit but didn’t rule on the merits of the case. Draper says he’s giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November 2018 ballot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. >> The billionaire behind a proposal to split California in three says he’s giving up on the effort after the state Supreme Court knocked it off the November ballot.

The court struck venture capitalist Tim Draper’s initiative from the ballot in July as part of a legal challenge but didn’t rule on the merits of the case. Draper says in a letter dated August 2 and made public today that he won’t continue fighting the case to put the measure on a future ballot.

He says the court’s decision “has effectively put an end to this movement.”

Draper spent more than $1.7 million to get his plan to split California in three on the ballot.

He argues that California’s size and political and geographical diversity have made it ungovernable.

