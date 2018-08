Honolulu firefighters are responding to flare-ups from Tuesday’s brush fire near the Makana Alii shopping center in Kapolei.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Kevin Mokulehua said firefighters who were in the area observed flare-ups near the intersection of Kapolei Parkway and Renton Road at about 7:20 a.m. today.

Two units with five firefighters at the scene. “It doesn’t seem to be a major flare-up,” Mokulehua said.