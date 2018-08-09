 Four small brush fires burn on Kauai within a 12-hour span Wednesday
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 9, 2018
Updated August 9, 2018 8:45pm
Kauai firefighters fought four separate brush fires Wednesday in Kapaa, Waimea, Kekaha, and Eleele Wednesday, all relatively small and with no reported injuries.

The Kauai Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the blazes, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release, but stopped short of saying they were suspicious.

“I commend our firefighters and landowners for their quick response in dealing with these brush fires,” said Kauai Fire Department Chief Robert Westerman. “I also want to thank our community for being vigilant and reporting these fires to dispatch. It is imperative that fires are reported as soon as possible to prevent bodily harm or structural damage.”

Firefighters from the Kapaa fire station quickly extinguished a 10-foot by 15-foot brush fire by 8:15 a.m. after responding shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Mahelona Hospital.

A second fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in Waimea near Russian Fort Elizabeth. Firefighters from Waimea and Hanapepe, responded, along with Air 1, to the 5-acre brush fire. Gay and Robinson Inc. also assisted fire crews with water tankers and heavy equipment.

That blaze was under control at 12:10 p.m. and fully extinguished.

The third fire was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. behind the old Kekaha Sugar Mill.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the 2,000-square-foot fire and were back in service by 5:50 p.m.

Then at about 8:15 p.m., Hanapepe firefighters responded to a 20-by-20-foot brush fire in Eleele along a cliff near Glass Beach. They contained the blaze in 15 minutes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kauai Police Department at 241-1711.

