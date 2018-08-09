Hector’s swell prompts high surf advisory for smaller islands

A high surf advisory has been issued this morning for the south-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Maui, in effect until 6 a.m. Friday due to a swell brought on by Hurricane Hector, according to weather officials.

The swell is expected to peak today, reaching 8 to 12 feet in affected areas, then decrease Friday, as Hector continues traveling westward.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, weather officials expect shore break and strong, longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.