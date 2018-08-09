 Hector’s swell prompts high surf advisory for smaller islands
August 9, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hector’s swell prompts high surf advisory for smaller islands

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 9, 2018
Updated August 9, 2018 10:15am

  • ED LYNCH / ELYNCH@STARADVERTISER.COM

    In the aftermath of Hurricane Hector, Sandy Beach saw choppy surf, gray skies and occasional light rain this morning.

ADVERTISING

A high surf advisory has been issued this morning for the south-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Maui, in effect until 6 a.m. Friday due to a swell brought on by Hurricane Hector, according to weather officials.

The swell is expected to peak today, reaching 8 to 12 feet in affected areas, then decrease Friday, as Hector continues traveling westward.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, weather officials expect shore break and strong, longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii to start enforcing education requirement for food handlers
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING