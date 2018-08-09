Michael Moore’s Trump documentary will release in September

ADVERTISING
NEW YORK >> Michael Moore’s Donald Trump critique “Fahrenheit 11/9” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters September 21.
Moore unveiled the first look at this latest documentary today, releasing a trailer online. The title is an inversion of his 2004 George W. Bush documentary, “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which became the highest grossing documentary ever with $222.4 million in worldwide box office. The date refers to when Trump was declared winner of the 2016 election: November 9th.
In the trailer, Moore calls Trump “the last president of the United States.”
“Fahrenheit 11/9” was initially to be distributed by The Weinstein Co. but will now be distributed by Tom Ortenberg’s newly launched Briarcliff Entertainment.
“Fahrenheit 11/9” will make its world premiere in Toronto on September 6.
Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018