 LNG better than oil on Hawaii’s way to 100 percent renewables
August 9, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

LNG better than oil on Hawaii’s way to 100 percent renewables

By James Ellison
Posted on August 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 8, 2018 at 6:28 pm
What do the islands of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Malta and Japan have in common? They all import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet their energy needs. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –