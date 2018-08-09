 Family Movie Review: ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’
Family Movie Review: ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’

Tribune News Service
August 9, 2018
Updated August 9, 2018 12:05am

  • COURTESY PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND SKYDANCE

    “Mission Impossible: Fallout” stars, from left, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell.

“MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT”

>> Rated: PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief strong language

>> What it’s about: Ethan Hunt returns to save the world from nuclear destruction, with all the action, and gasp-worthy stunts you need.

>> The kid attractor factor: Teens will be drawn to the action/thriller genre.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: It’s always important to take stock of why you’re doing something and for whom. Saving one life is just as important as saving millions.

>> Violence: Several violent car chases, fights, shootings, stabbings, helicopter crashes, cliffside fisticuffs

>> Language: Some swearing

>> Sexuality: None

>> Drugs: None

>> Parents advisory: An action-thriller that’s likely fine for older kids and teens but too violent and scary for small children.

