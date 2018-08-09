Go on a roll with family-friendly games

Whether it’s sports, vehicles or just the circle of life, we can’t get enough of round things — wheels, balls, etc.

Here are a few fun games that get you and your family on a delightful roll toward having fun together.

WORD A ROUND 2

Think Fun

This sequel to Word A Round comes with 100 cards and a total of 300 new words. You can also combine this game with cards from the original.

The object is simple: flip over the card and read the word. But with the letters arranged in a circle with no spaces between them, figuring out where the word begins is fiendishly challenging — and quite entertaining. And while you might think short words would be easier to solve, they’re often even harder than longer ones.

For two or more players, ages 10 and up. Under $13. thinkfun.com

DISCEEZ FLYING DISC

Worx Toys

Frisbees are great fun outside, but a little less great indoors. Disceez, however, are made to be tossed indoors or out.

They come in three styles: Jellyfish are soft and especially easy to catch; Cuda is designed for longer, faster flights; and Cruiser is self-correcting and great for stunts. All three are completely impact safe, meaning that they won’t do any damage to windows, Ming vases, pets or your face if you happen to misjudge your friend’s toss.

Disceez includes 24 cool designs, ranging from space kittens and flags to ghostly handprints and geometric patterns.

For ages 4 and up. Under $6 each. disceez.com