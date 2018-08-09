 Keiki Krafting: Easy Origami Box
August 9, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Keiki Krafting: Easy Origami Box

HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts
Posted on August 9, 2018 12:05 am 
Fold these easy origami boxes from newspapers to use to serve snacks or to collect the shells from boiled peanuts, soybeans, etc. It’s a great way to have fun with the comics page. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –