Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Hawaii National Guard asked the campaign of U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to attach a disclaimer to a Facebook page photograph of her in uniform stating that the photo did not represent an endorsement from the military. The photo caption with a Page B3 article Tuesday incorrectly reported that the Guard insisted that she take the image down.

>> The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations prematurely reported that Ramar International was in violation of a state accident-reporting requirement. After investigating, the state determined that the company did not violate the requirement. A Page B4 story Tuesday cited a state official’s comment that the company did not report a workplace accident “in a timely manner.”