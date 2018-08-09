 State breaks ground on new psychiatric facility in Kaneohe
August 9, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

State breaks ground on new psychiatric facility in Kaneohe

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm
The state broke ground Wednesday on a new 144-bed psychiatric facility at the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –