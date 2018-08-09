 Sports has its own issues on election day
August 9, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Sports has its own issues on election day

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 8, 2018 at 11:15 pm
You won’t find any sports propositions on the ballot when the state goes to the polls for Saturday’s primary election, but maybe you should. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –