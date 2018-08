Honolulu police have released two people arrested Wednesday in connection with a brush fire in Ewa.

The fire burned two acres of brush along Farrington Highway between Kualakai Parkway and Kahi Mohala before it was contained by Honolulu firefighters.

The suspects, a man and woman both age 37, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson.

They were released today pending further investigation.