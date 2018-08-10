 Honolulu Fire Department rescues 2 lost hikers in Kalama Valley
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 10, 2018
Updated August 10, 2018 2:00pm
Honolulu firefighters rescued two lost hikers in Kalama Valley today and are actively searching for a third one in Kailua.

Two women started at the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail and reached the Koolau Summit Trail. At some point, they went off-trail and hiked to another ridge to Kalama Valley when they got lost, said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Kevin Mokulehua.

Four units including the Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter responded just before 11:40 a.m. after one of hikers called 911 from her cell phone.

The helicopter inserted rescue crews at the location of the distressed hikers who were flown one by one to a landing zone in Kalama Valley.

No injuries were reported.

Mokulehua advised hikers to stay on the trail and carry a fully-charged cell phone should they run into trouble.

Firefighters including the rescue helicopter are now actively searching for another lost hiker at Olomana Trail.

