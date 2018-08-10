 Judge rules Christopher Deedy does not have to face third trial in fatal Waikiki shooting
August 10, 2018 | 87° | Check Traffic

Top News

Judge rules Christopher Deedy does not have to face third trial in fatal Waikiki shooting

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
August 10, 2018
Updated August 10, 2018 12:54pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / July 2014

    Special Agent Christopher Deedy, seen here during his 2014 trial for murder, will not have to face a third trial in the shooting death of Kollin Elderts, a judge ruled today.

ADVERTISING

A federal judge has ruled that federal agent Christopher Deedy does not have to face a third trial for shooting a man at a Waikiki fast-food restaurant in 2011.

U.S. District Court Derrick Watson issued the ruling this morning.

Deedy’s attorneys argued that standing trial for manslaughter after having been acquitted of murder for fatally shooting Kollin Elderts would violate the protection against double jeopardy in the U.S. Constitution.

A spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office said they are reviewing the judge’s ruling to decide whether to file an appeal.

Deedy, 33, has already stood trial twice for the November 2011 fatal shooting in a Waikiki McDonald’s. Deedy was a State Department federal agent as part of the security detail assigned to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting of leaders from throughout the region and United States, including then-President Barack Obama. Deedy and Elderts got into a fight and the federal agent shot the Windward Oahu man.

Deedy argued that he had properly identified himself as a federal agent and was acting in self defense.

The first trial ended with the jurors deadlocked 8-4 in favor of finding Deedy not guilty of murder. The jury was not given the opportunity to consider any other charge.

The second trial ended with the jurors deadlocked 7-5 in favor of finding Deedy not guilty of manslaughter. At the request of Deedy attorney Thomas Otake’s request, state Circuit Judge Karen Ahn acquitted Deedy of murder. She also ordered a third trial for manslaughter.

A third trial had been scheduled for October.

Deedy filed a federal petition in April claiming that a third trial would violate his guarantee against double jeopardy after the Hawaii Supreme Court rejected all of his double-jeopardy claims, allowing a third trial.

Otake said at the time that the trials have drained Deedy financially.

Order Granting Christopher Deedy Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd

PREVIOUS STORY
Russian prime minister warns U.S. against ramping up sanctions
NEXT STORY
Japan’s economy rebounds as consumers, companies spend more
Comments (16)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING