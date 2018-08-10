 Kamehameha Highway reopens in Haleiwa after water main repaired
August 10, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Kamehameha Highway reopens in Haleiwa after water main repaired

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 10, 2018
Updated August 10, 2018 5:15am
ADVERTISING

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews have completed repairs to a 16-inch water main on Kamehameha Highway at Haleiwa Beach Park early today.

Water service was restored to affected customers and the highway was reopened to motorists shortly after repairs were completed at about 1:15 a.m.

Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions of the highway from Haleiwa Road to Joseph P. Leong Highway as crews conducted repairs throughout the day and night.

The Hawaii Department of Education said Sunset Beach Elementary School will also reopen today.

The water main break forced the school to close Thursday after the rupture was reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Japan’s economy rebounds as consumers, companies spend more
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING