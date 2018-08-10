Kamehameha Highway reopens in Haleiwa after water main repaired

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews have completed repairs to a 16-inch water main on Kamehameha Highway at Haleiwa Beach Park early today.

Water service was restored to affected customers and the highway was reopened to motorists shortly after repairs were completed at about 1:15 a.m.

Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions of the highway from Haleiwa Road to Joseph P. Leong Highway as crews conducted repairs throughout the day and night.

The Hawaii Department of Education said Sunset Beach Elementary School will also reopen today.

The water main break forced the school to close Thursday after the rupture was reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday.