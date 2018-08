Police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a 53-year-old woman’s hotel room in Waikiki.

Police said the suspect entered the victim’s room at about 1:30 a.m. today. The culprit then pushed her to the ground and refused to leave.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary.