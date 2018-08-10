Police reopen Kau road after follow-up investigation of fatal shootout with fugitive

Hawaii County police have reopened South Point Road in Kau today after detectives conducted a follow-up investigation in the area where fugitive Justin Waiki died in a July 20 shootout with police.

The police department’ special response team shot Justin Waiki, a 33-year-old repeat felon on July 20 after Waiki fired gunshots at officers at a checkpoint. The shootout ended a four-day manhunt for Waiki after he gunned down police officer Bronson Kaliloa at a traffic stop on Highway 11.

Kaliloa, a 10-year veteran of the police department, was honored with the 2014 Puna Patrol Officer of the Year award.

Thousands of people including law enforcement officers from the mainland, attended Kaliloa’s memorial service Saturday at Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.