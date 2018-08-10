 Police reopen Kau road after follow-up investigation of fatal shootout with fugitive
August 10, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police reopen Kau road after follow-up investigation of fatal shootout with fugitive

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 10, 2018
Updated August 10, 2018 12:02pm
ADVERTISING

Hawaii County police have reopened South Point Road in Kau today after detectives conducted a follow-up investigation in the area where fugitive Justin Waiki died in a July 20 shootout with police.

The police department’ special response team shot Justin Waiki, a 33-year-old repeat felon on July 20 after Waiki fired gunshots at officers at a checkpoint. The shootout ended a four-day manhunt for Waiki after he gunned down police officer Bronson Kaliloa at a traffic stop on Highway 11.

Kaliloa, a 10-year veteran of the police department, was honored with the 2014 Puna Patrol Officer of the Year award.

Thousands of people including law enforcement officers from the mainland, attended Kaliloa’s memorial service Saturday at Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PREVIOUS STORY
Mariota looks sharp with Titans’ new offense, head coach
NEXT STORY
Fox’s Laura Ingraham: I wasn’t talking about race
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING