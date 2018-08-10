2 round-trip tickets to Tokyo being offered to millionth Biki rider

Bikeshare Hawaii, which runs the Biki bikeshare in Honolulu, says it is poised to log its millionth ride pretty soon.

The non-profit is offering the millionth rider a prize in partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA) — two roundtrip tickets from Honolulu to Tokyo and a Biki adoption which inscribes a name or message on the bike, valued at $1,000.

The millionth rider will also be recognized at a ceremony and showcased on Biki’s social media outlets.

Bikeshare Hawaii said more than 971,000 Biki trips have been logged, so far, and that it has been averaging about 3,000 trips a day, depending on weather and other factors. Bikeshare Hawaii offers 100 stations with about 1,000 bikes from Diamond Head to Chinatown.

The top Biki stations are in Waikiki and the Ala Moana/Kakaako neighborhood, with Fridays being the most popular day of the week to ride, according to a recent trend report.

To qualify for the prize, the rider must be at least 18 years old, have an active Biki membership and go for a ride lasting at least two minutes. The winner will be notified by the Biki crew within 24 hours of the millionth ride.