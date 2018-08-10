 Voters will be able to register and vote at all polling places
August 10, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Voters will be able to register and vote at all polling places

By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 9, 2018 at 10:54 pm
Wannabe voters for the first time will be able to register to vote — and vote — on the same day at all 235 polling places across the islands Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –