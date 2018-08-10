 Honolulu advances to regional final
August 10, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Honolulu advances to regional final

By George Alfano Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on August 10, 2018 12:05 am 
Kaolu Holt has carried the Honolulu Little League team to within one stop of a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –