Today

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kapolei vs.

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Waianae, to follow; games at Aloha Stadium.

OIA-ILH Division I: Nanakuli at Aiea, Moanalua at Castle, Leilehua at Kailua, Damien at Radford; follow 5 p.m. junior

varsity games.

OIA-ILH Division II: Kalani vs. Kaimuki at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Kauai vs. Maui at War

Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.; Waimea at

Honokaa, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational–pool play begins at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; matches at ‘Iolani gyms.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at

Kahuku, to follow 4 p.m. JV game.;

Farrington at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at ‘Iolani,

3 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: McKinley vs. Saint Francis, 3 p.m. at Roosevelt; Pac-Five at Roosevelt, to follow first game. Also, Pearl City at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague: King Kekaulike at Hawaii Prep, noon; Barlett (Alaska) vs. Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kapaa at Konawaena, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational–pool play begins at 8 a.m.; bracket play begins at noon; matches at ‘Iolani gyms.

Big West Women’s

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. UC Irvine (3) 70

2. Long Beach State (2) 68

3. Cal State Fullerton (3) 65

4. CSUN 48

5. UC Davis (1) 42

6. UC Santa Barbara 35

7. UC Riverside 32

8. Cal Poly 28

9. Hawaii 17

Little League Majors (11-12) West Regional

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Thursday

Honolulu 5, Las Vegas 1

W—Kaolu Holt (51⁄3 IP, 13 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Honolulu: Mana Lau Kong 2-3, 3 runs; Aukai Kea 2b; Chandler Murray HR.

Saturday

Northern California/Las Vegas winner vs. Honolulu, 3 p.m.

Note: Honolulu is 3-0 in the tournament.

12/70 Cal Ripken World Series

At Branson, Mo.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Hawaii Diamonds 6,

South Lexington (Ky.) 3

W—Trent Nagamine. S—Cody Branco.

Leading hitters—HD: Connor Dempsey HR, 2 RBIs; Caleb Lauifi HR, 2 RBIs.

Semifinals

Glenn Allen (Va.) 2, Hawaii Diamonds 1

Leading hitter—HD: Connor Dempsey HR.

MLB Calendar

Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Oct. 2-3 — Wild-card games.

Oct. 4 — Division Series start.