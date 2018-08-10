More hot and humid weather expected today

More hot and humid weather is in store today as a deep, tropical moisture plume moves across the Hawaiian isles as Hurricane Hector continues to travel westward, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service forecasts higher humidity levels, along with numerous windward and mauka showers continuing through tonight. Breezy tradewinds will continue, but temperatures are expected to reach close to 90 degrees at noon today, with a heat index of 98. It is expected to remain in the 90s range until at least 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the heat index, which factors in the air temperature and relative humidity to offer an idea of what it really feels like outdoors, soared to the 100-degree mark.

A noticeable decrease in humidity levels and showers is expected for the weekend, as drier air filters into the state from the east. Showers are expected to diminish on Saturday, focusing mostly on windward and mauka areas.

Upper-level winds, meanwhile, will shift back to northeasterlies this morning, pushing any volcanic emissions towards the southwest over portions of the Puna and Kau districts with some vog wrapping around the leeward side of the Big Island through the weekend.