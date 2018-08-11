 1st Congressional District candidates take to social media in days leading up to primary election
1st Congressional District candidates take to social media in days leading up to primary election

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
August 11, 2018
Updated August 11, 2018 12:20am

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Candidates for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District, Ernie Martin, Donna Mercado Kim, Kaniela Ing, Ed Case, Beth Fukumoto and Doug Chin, appeared at a forum on July 11 at the Pomaikai Ballroom. They have taken to social media to garner additional support from voters.

In the days leading up to the primary election on Saturday, Hawaii’s Democratic candidates for the 1st Congressional District took to social media to garner additional support from voters.

Some posts were serious, others a little more lighthearted or humorous, offering a glimpse into the fun side of the candidates.

Candidate Kaniela Ing tweeted that Bob Marley was his political inspiration, and shared a clip of himself strumming a ukulele at the beach. “What got me into politics was being a musician…I listened to a lot of Bob Marley,” he said.

With 30,000 followers, Ing has more followers than his fellow candidates for U.S. representative.

Front-runner Ed Case, who is leading in polls, finished walking the entire 1st Congressional district — from Makapuu to Kahe Point — on Wednesday. He celebrated with a Facebook post saying:”Let’s wrap this!” with a shaka and a dive into the ocean.

Fellow contender and Honolulu City Council chair Ernie Martin took to Instagram a few days ago to share why he shaves his head. It’s not to look tough, according to his wife, Melanie, but to cheer up a friend who had lost his hair to chemotherapy while battling cancer.

The bald head is about caring and compassion — and #baldlyprogressive.

 

They claim there was nowhere else to put it. 😳🌝 #voteernie

A post shared by Ernie Martin (@erniemartin808) on

Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, who is also running, posted a photo of himself holding a dog during a bon dance at Waipahu Soto Zen Temple Taiyoji, along with other recent sign-waving photos.

Candidate Beth Fukumoto shared her election day countdown playlist which includes “Hurricane” by Manuel Miranda and “Money and the Power [Explicit] by Kid Ink.

She also shared information on where and how to vote, and emphasized that the “pink wave” would miss Hawaii if women do not vote on Saturday.

State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim posted her campaign commercial with women supporters on Twitter, along with a mahalo flyer listing the endorsements she has from various unions and sign-waving photos.

