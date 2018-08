Police arrested two men suspected of threatening two people with dangerous instruments early this morning.

The incident allegedly occurred at 12:20 a.m. in Kapalama. The victims were identified as a male and female, both age 41.

The suspects, age 22 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Police did not identify what instruments the suspects allegedly brandished.