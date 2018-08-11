Ed Case jumps to an early lead in 1st congressional Democratic primary results

Video by Stan Lee
Ed Case greets evening commuters July 24 while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu.
In the hotly-contested 1st congressional district primary race, late entry Ed Case, who jumped into the election in June, changing the dynamics of the field, was leading in Democratic voting today followed by Lt. Gov. Doug Chin in early returns.
Donna Mercado Kim trailed in third place, followed by Beth Fukumoto. The 1st District includes Honolulu from Makapuu to Mililani and Ko Olina. The seat is being vacated with U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa’s run for governor.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 37, a popular politician and Iraq War veteran who still serves in the Hawaii Army National Guard, had a seven-fold lead ahead of Sherry Alu Campagna in District 2, covering rural areas of Oahu and all other islands.
Campagna, who believes the needs of rural Hawaii have been ignored, is a wetland scientist, biologist and ecologist, according to her campaign.
Anthony Tony Austin was running third.
Case, 65, who was a congressman from 2002 to 2005, and now is senior vice president/chief legal officer for Outrigger Hotels Hawaii, Waikiki, was far ahead in recent polls.
The self-described “moderate mainstream Democrat” said his views and experience align with voters in the 1st District.
In Washington D.C., he also spent nearly three years as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Spark Matsunaga.
Case said his negotiating style has an appeal.
“I think the message that I’ve been carrying out there about fixing our government and trying to solve problems, rather than make them worse, and trying to talk rather than yell at each other — I think voters have been looking for that,” Case said Friday.
Case added that “that’s been a contrast to other people in the race.”
During his last term in Congress, Case was a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of fiscally moderate and conservative Democrats.
Case entered the race in June, just before the deadline, and sometimes could be seen sign-waving as a party of one in Mililani and other locations.
“It was a real mix throughout the district,” he said. “Sometimes I sign-waved by myself, sometimes it was with (my wife) Audrey, and sometimes it was with other people.”
Case said in eight weeks, his campaign raised about $200,000 in contributions. He also loaned $150,000 of his own money to the effort, he said.
Political analyst Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii professor, said the crowded field favors Case with his past experience and that he would probably siphon votes from other candidates.
Chin, Hawaii’s lieutenant governor and former attorney general, generated early excitement among Democrats as a vocal opponent of Trump administration restrictions on travelers from Muslim-majority countries. Hawaii’s lawsuit against the policy went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices upheld a modified version of the ban.
Hawaii also sued to protect immigrant “dreamers” from the policies of President Donald Trump.
Kim, a state senator, said she built a reputation as a “tough protector of the state and county pocketbook,” and would be a “warrior in Washington,”
In Late June, the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, Hawaii’s largest construction trade union representing 6,500 workers, endorsed Kim.
“Donna Kim is not afraid to take a hard stance against waste and corruption in government, and when it comes to the middle class and protecting the rights and pay for workers, we know Donna will fiercely stand up and be a voice we can count on,” union executive secretary-treasurer Ron Taketa said at the time.
Kaniela Ing trailed Fukumoto. The 29-year-old state representative ran a far left populist campaign, calling for government investment in at-cost housing for Hawaii, Medicare for all, free college and the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
He was active on social media — texting messages asking for support through today.
Democratic Socialists of America members Naomi Burton and Nick Hayes, who produced a viral video for the congressional campaign of New York City’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also produced a video for Ing, who identifies as a Democratic socialist.
Ocasio-Cortez also came to Oahu to campaign for Ing.
