Hawaii voters head to the polls for the 2018 Primary Election

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

All 235 polling places throughout the state opened today with a few minor glitches with voting machines.

Kailua Elementary School ran into a problem with a paper ballot scanner at about 8:30 a.m. today. “The machine was showing a printer error,” said Nedielyn Bueno with the state Office of Elections.

A troubleshooter was deployed immediately to the polling place and the machine was replaced.

Gregory Patterson, chairperson at precinct 42-01 at Kapolei High, said a voting machine briefly froze but was quickly resolved. “We undid that.”

For the first time, Hawaii offers same-day registration for eligible voters at all polling places today. Eligible voters, however, need to be at the correct polling precinct.

Volunteers at Kapolei High redirected approximately five people to other precincts. “We had to call in to our control center to confirm and redirect the voter to the correct voting area,” Patterson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaii voters have their say today in several key races as the 2018 Primary Election wraps up after at least 160,000 people already voted either by mail or at early-voting sites.

Primary voters will select their preferences for governor, lieutenant governor, Congressional seats, as well as many state, county and Office of Hawaiian Affairs positions. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but anyone in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Hawaii had 741,007 registered voters as of July 14. In the 2016 primary, 289,367 votes were cast as Democrat challenger David Ige upset incumbent Gov. Neil Abercrombie. Now, Ige faces U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.

Hanabusa’s 1st district seat in Congress, meanwhile, is the object of a heated battle between several familiar names in Hawaii Democratic politics, including former Congressman Ed Case, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, City Council Chairman Ernie Martin, and state Reps. Beth Fukumoto and Kaniela Ing. On the Republican side, the contenders are Cam Cavasso and Raymond Vinole.

Once all polling places have closed tonight, the Office of Elections expects to release the first printout with results of early walk-in votes and some mail-in results around 6:30 p.m. A second printout around 8:30 p.m. is expected to include more mail-in votes, all early walk-in votes and some precinct results. More returns are expected at 10 and 11:30 p.m.

For the first time, Hawaii offers same-day registration on Election Day for eligible voters during regular voting hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those perspective voters will need to complete a registration affidavit and provide identification. Acceptable forms of ID include a Hawaii driver’s license, a Hawaii state ID card, a military ID card, a passport or current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government-issued document showing your name and address.

But people planning to register to vote on election day could face some delays.

While people in line by 6 p.m. Saturday will be allowed to both register and vote, Nedielyn Bueno with the state Office of Elections recommends that people arrive earlier to register.

They will be required to have a government-issued photo identification, such as a passport, state ID or driver’s license. If not, they can use a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or a government-issued document with their name and address.

A poll worker will then call the Office of Elections control center to verify that would-be voters are at the correct polling place.

“Please be patient,” Bueno said earlier this week. “They do need to complete a registration affidavit form, and we need to confirm they’re at the correct polling place. It is an extra step, so there may be some wait time.”

People who are already registered to vote should not experience any delays because they will go directly to a ballot-issuing station, Bueno said. Those registering to vote will be taken to a separate “voter assistance station,” she said.

Mail-in voters can submit their completed ballots to any polling place within their county. A ballot postmarked on election day but not received by the County Clerk’s office by 6 p.m. will not be accepted.

Voters may find their polling place by going to elections. hawaii.gov.