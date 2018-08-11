Ige, Tupola ahead of opponents in race for governor

Video by Diane S. W. Lee and Kristen Consillio
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Hawaii gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep Colleen Hanabusa, shown here at a July 16 debate, is trailing Gov. David Ige according to preliminary results.
ASSOCIAYED PRESS
Hawaii Gov. David Ige, right, and first lady Dawn Amano Ige smile after voting early Wednesday in the state’s primary election in Honolulu.
Gov. David Ige seized a strong, early lead over U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa in early returns tonight after a bruising campaign that focused on leadership and trustworthiness.
Early vote totals that include walk-in absentee balloting and many mail-in votes showed Ige leading with 50 percent of the vote, while Hanabusa trailed with about 44 percent. That initial vote count included 125,703 ballots.
In the Republican primary for governor, state House Minority Leader Andria Tupola took a large early lead of more over former state Sen. John Carroll, 88. Tupola had slightly more than 50 percent of the vote, while Republican newcomer Ray L’Heureux was trailing far behind the two better-known GOP candidates.
If Ige’s lead in the Democratic primary holds up in later election returns tonight, it would represent a dramatic turnaround for a governor whose re-election effort appeared to be in deep trouble just six months ago.
Hanabusa soared in public opinion polls early this year, and by late March enjoyed a 20-percentage-point lead over Ige in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Poll. But those early poll results were apparently distorted by the short-lived public fury over the Ige administration’s botched initial response to the infamous Jan. 13 ballistic missile false alert.
A more recent Hawaii Poll showed in mid-July showed Ige was recovering and pulling ahead of Hanabusa in the race, with 44 percent of those who said they planned to vote in the Democratic primary favoring Ige, and 40 percent picking Hanabusa.
In an interview Friday night, Hanabusa said she spent the last weeks of the campaign sign waving and “touching the flesh” in neighborhoods around the state, and said the response was “fabulous.”
“I can’t reconcile that with the polls,” she said. “What I’ve been told by a lot of people is that people are just so tired of being polled, they don’t answer.”
Hanabusa and her allies attempted to make the race a referendum on leadership, largely by focusing on lapses such as the Jan. 13 ballistic missile alert that caused a public panic, and the 38-minute delay by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency in notifying the public that it was a false alarm.
Almost from the start of his administration, Ige’s critics tried to portray him as indecisive and ineffective, alleging that his administration responded too slowly to problems such the dengue fever outbreak and the Thirty Meter Telescope protests in 2015.
Ige had relatively low public approval ratings heading into the election, and when HI-EMA took 38 minutes to officially cancel the Jan. 13 false alarm, the missile scare played into the political narrative being peddled by Ige’s opponents.
Ige admitted the state was unprepared for the accidental alert because it had no automated way to cancel a false alarm, but said steps were taken to make sure it would never happen again. The worker who triggered the alarm was terminated while two others resigned, and Ige said his administration was “open and transparent” about the inquiry into the false alarm.
Later in the election season, Ige clearly benefited from the state’s handling of flooding on Kauai and the Kilauea volcanic eruption in Puna. Harry Kim, the politically popular mayor of Hawaii island, endorsed Ige’s efforts in a dramatic television ad, saying that Ige “came through” for the island.
Ige, 61, cited statistics showing Hawaii has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, as well as data showing the number of homeless people has begun to drop, and record numbers of visitors are coming to Hawaii. He also claimed that 5,300 new homes were built during his first term, although that statistic turned out to be misleading.
As for the leadership issue, Ige said he ran for governor against Gov. Neil Abercrombie four years ago because he believed “special interests were being served rather than the public interest.” Ige promised to change that, and “that’s what leadership is all about — doing the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons.”
Ige went on the offensive in the campaign by challenging Hanabusa on her two-year push for a $75 million state tax credit for development of an aquarium at Ko Olina, alleging the deal demonstrates that she makes decisions “on behalf of self-interest and special interests.”
Hanabusa, 67, led the drive to get lawmakers to approve the Ko Olina tax credit in 2002 and 2003, but Ige said he did not support the credit because the bill was written so that only developer Jeff Stone could benefit from it.
The Honolulu Advertiser later reported that less than a month after the $75 million tax credit was approved, Stone sold a luxury Ko Olina townhouse to Hanabusa’s then-fiance, John F. Souza III. One of Stone’s companies financed the sale by lending Souza $405,773 for the purchase, according to state records.
Souza, who is now Hanabusa’s husband and campaign chairman, bought the Kai Lani townhouse for $569,023 in mid-2003 and sold it for $990,000 in January 2004, according to city tax records.
Hanabusa has noted that Stone claimed only $3.45 million of the $75 million tax credit, and said there “has never been any wrongdoing found” in connection with the tax credit.
Also running in the Democratic primary for governor are Ernest Caravalho, Wendell Kaehuaea, Richard Kim and Van Tanabe.
