Kauai’s mayoral race led by County Council candidates

Competition to be the next mayor of Kauai was narrowed today by voters who mostly prefer County Council members for the job, while initial results in races for Maui County including mayor have been delayed.

Voters in the two neighbor island regions as well as on Hawaii island also are deciding who will represent them on county councils.

The Kauai mayoral race is being led by Derek Kawakami, who garnered about half the first vote count representing all early walk-in votes and some mail-in ballots. Contenders Mel Rapozo and JoAnn Yukimura followed with close to 20 percent each, according to early returns.

For this contest, which is nonpartisan, the top two vote-getters advance to head-to-head competition in the Nov. 6 general election.

Kawakami is on the County Council and also is a former House member in the state Legislature. Rapozo is council chairman. Yukimura, who was Kauai mayor from 1988 to 1994, also is on the council where she has served a total of 22 years over four decades. Five others on Kauai are also seeking to be mayor, including county Department of Parks and Recreation Director Lenny Rapozo Jr.

The job of mayor on Kauai and Maui County is up for grabs because of term limits.

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. has served two 4-year terms. He is competing in the race to become lieutenant governor but is trailing fellow Democrats trailing state Sens. Josh Green and Jill Tokuda after the first release of voting results.

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa served two 4-year terms. He is competing to get on the Maui County Council.

In other neighbor island political races, county councils on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island will be reshuffled with new lineups.

On Kauai, 24 people are vying for seven council seats that are not divided by districts. The primary election will advance 14 to the general election. Leaders in a position to make the cut include the four incumbents trying to remain on the council — Arthur Brun, Mason Chock, Ross Kagawa and Amy Kaneshiro.

For the Hawaii County Council, there are nine district seats. There were no challengers to the incumbent for two seats, so those are noncontests. In the other seven contests, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election unless one person gets more than half the vote total. Based on early results, three incumbents appeared to be in position to win outright today — Valerie Poindexter, Aaron Chung and Maile David.

