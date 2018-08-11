Keauhou Ranch fire 51 percent contained

The National Park Service says the Keauhou Ranch fire continues to burn within the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park but has not spread thanks to favorable weather and the efforts of firefighters.

The Park Service said Saturday the fire is 51 percent contained. The number of acres burned is 3,679, the same as Friday, mostly within the park on the slopes of Mauna Loa.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, roll up windows, use air conditioning and stop for emergencies only, as smoke may be visible from Highway 11.