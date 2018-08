SHARE















An unidentified male motorist died early today in a one-vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Honolulu police say the motorist was speeding in the east direction just before the airport viaduct about 1:30 a.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck, which hit the median and crashed into a concrete pillar. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. This was the 36th traffic fatality on Oahu this year versus 26 at this time last year.