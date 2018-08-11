Police open arson case after Kailua home of Dive Oahu owner torched

Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation in connection with a Kailua house fire.

The home is owned by Dive Oahu owner Brian Benton, whose company took over the Waikiki Beach concessions earlier this year.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it received an alarm of a house fire on Iliana Street at 6:08 p.m. Friday. When the first-responders arrived a minute later, they found the two-story home fully involved.

In all, nine units and 34 HFD personnel responded to the alarm. They got the fire under control by 6:26 p.m and fully extinguished by 8:01 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation and HFD has yet to make a damage estimate.