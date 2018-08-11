 Woman killed by 2 pit bulls while on walk in North Carolina, sheriff says
Associated Press
August 11, 2018
Updated August 11, 2018 11:00am
LAKE TILLERY, N.C. >> Authorities say a 66-year-old North Carolina woman was attacked and killed by two pit bulls while she was taking a walk.

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said the attack occurred Thursday.

Watkins says the woman’s husband reported her missing after she did not return home from her walk. She was discovered hours later dead on the side of an unused road.

Authorities found two pit bulls that had they believe had taken part in the attack. The dogs have been quarantined.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

