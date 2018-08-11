 Keep riders out of pickup truck beds
August 11, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Keep riders out of pickup truck beds

Posted on August 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 10, 2018 at 9:40 pm
Why is that if a person is seen driving they must “click-it, or ticket,” while others continue to ride in the back of pickup trucks without any protection at all? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –