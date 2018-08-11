 Actress Sean Young wanted for questioning in NYC burglary
August 11, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Actress Sean Young wanted for questioning in NYC burglary

Associated Press
August 11, 2018
Updated August 11, 2018 9:45am

  • EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Actress Sean Young attended a special screening of “John Wick,” in Oct. 2014, at the Regal Union Square in New York. Police said Young is wanted for questioning after she was caught on surveillance video stealing laptops and video production software from a store in New York City.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Police say actress Sean Young is wanted for questioning after she was caught on surveillance video stealing laptops and video production software from a store in New York City.

Police say employees at a store in Queens reported a burglary Thursday. They say surveillance video showed Young and a male companion breaking in and stealing laptops and software worth about $12,000.

A representative for Young did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The 58-year-old Young starred in 1980s movies including “Blade Runner,” ”No Way Out” and “Wall Street.” She recently appeared in “The Alienist” on TNT.

Young has been known for erratic behavior over the years. She was arrested outside an Oscars party in 2012 after she was accused of slapping a security guard.

PREVIOUS STORY
All 9 aboard rescue chopper crashed in Japan confirmed dead
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING