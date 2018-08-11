Bucket hats are back in season with updated fashion sense

Forget about “Gilligan’s Island” and the Kangol caps of the ’90s: The bucket hat has dethroned the fedora as the chapeau du jour. Spotted these days on megastars including Pharrell and Justin Bieber, the floppy topper has also showed up on fashion runways, most notably Prada and Lacoste. Here are five updated versions to choose from.

Feeling Blue

Made from Kuroki cotton denim, this Louis Vuitton hat features stitching details and monogrammed metal studs. Louis Vuitton Bucket Hat, $615 at louisvuitton.com.

Halfpipe Approved

Carhartt has become the place where workwear meets streetwear, and this teal, four-panel hat is perfect for fishermen and skaters alike. Carhartt Watch Bucket Hat in Soft Teal, $38 at carhartt-wip.com.

For the Great Outdoors

This sporty Patagonia bucket hat, with its floppy brim and adjustable chin strap, is made of recycled nylon that offers protection from UV rays and water. Patagonia Mickledore Bucket Hat. $39 at patagonia.com.

Making Waves

If you want a change from your standard aloha shirts, consider the tropical-print bucket hat. Just, whatever you do, don’t wear them together.

Herschel SupplyLake Bucket Hat, $39.99 at herschel.com.

A Foppish Top

This topper by AMI is evocative of old-school tailoring, but its relaxed shape and soft houndstooth wool give it a younger twist.

AMI Bob Hat, $160 at amiparis.com.