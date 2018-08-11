 Corrections
Corrections

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 11, 2018
Updated August 11, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> City Councilman Trevor Ozawa says he did not specifically request deferral of two bills on homeless camping on sidewalks during a July 25 meeting, as stated in Friday’s editorial on Page A14, and in a July 29 Page B2 story, which cited Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

>> Sandra Wright is from Kilauea, Kauai, not Hawaii island, as was listed on her letter to the editor on Page A14 Friday.

