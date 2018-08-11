PHOTOS: Hawaii heads to the polls for the 2018 primary

Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Election Day today at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Puna resident and Leilani Estates evacuee Jesse Imgrumd waves signs today by the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Puna resident Beth Block goes through the line to vote today at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Puna residents vote today at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A Puna resident looks for his name on the registered voters' list today at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Puna residents look for their name on the registered voters' list today at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Puna resident Megan Oberg looks for her name on the registered voters' list today at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Ronit Fahl/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Election Day today at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A family walks over to the Ewa Makai Middle School Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI to vote for the primary election today.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A row of voting booths inside of Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria today in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A row of voting booths inside of Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria today in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Debra Garcia laughs with Donald Hall (right) as Hall checks in to vote for the primary election today inside the Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Diane Hall and her husband, Donald Hall, walk hand-in-hand into Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria today in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maya Reed, a volunteer at the Ewa Makai Middle School polling place, poses for a portrait today inside of Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI. Despite only being 16, Reed decided to volunteer after realizing that many her age don't know a lot about politics. She believes that by volunteering, she can get a head start on understanding it better.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kiele Bleasdale helps her father, Jordan Bleasdale, submit a ballot today for the primary election at a precinct inside the Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kealani Bleasdale submits a ballot for one of her parents today at Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kealani Bleasdale and Kiele Bleasdale pose for a portrait as their parents fill out their ballots today at the Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kristin Bleasdale and her daughter, Kealani Bleasdale, check in before Kristin votes in the primary electiontoday at Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Voters fill out their ballots for the the primary election today at the Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Voters fill out their ballots for the the primary election today at Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
An interior shot of Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria today in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
An exterior shot of Ewa Makai Middle School's Cafeteria today in Ewa Beach, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
An exterior view of the Kapolei High School Cafeteria today in Kapolei, HI, where the polling place was stationed.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A family squeezes together inside of a small voting booth today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A family squeezes together inside of a small voting booth today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Logan Ibrao sticks his head out from the voting booth as his father, Kaohi Ibrao, fills out his ballot today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Two voters fill out ballots in their voting booths today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mana Caceres checks in to vote today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A 'thank you for voting card' is photographed today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kathleen Baoy (left) and Destiny Perreira, two election check-in volunteers, wait for voters to check in at the polling place today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Destiny Perreira (left) and Kathleen Baoy, two election check-in volunteers, wait for voters to check in today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rows of voting booths line up throughout Kapolei High School's Cafeteria today in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A voter walks over to the polling place today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A voter walks to the polling precinct today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
Marie Hobro/Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A voter walks to the polling place today at Kapolei High School in Kapolei, HI.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Election volunteers assist voters today at the Aiea High School polling station.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A voter used an eSlate to cast their ballot today at the Aiea High School polling station.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paige Arasaki, 6, peeked out from a voting booth by her mother, Kathy, today at the Aiea High School polling station.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Polling station volunteers Jessica Lopez and Brendan Achong assist voters today at Aiea High School.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A voter thank you card is displayed on a table today at the Aiea High School polling station.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Voters occupied booths today at the Aiea High School polling station.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Magnifying glasses are available for voters needing visual assistance to cast their ballots today at the Aiea High School polling station.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Voters checked in today at Aiea High School polling station.