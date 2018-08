TODAY FOOTBALL >> OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at Kahuku, to follow 4 p.m. JV game.; Farrington at Mililani, 6:30 p.m. >> OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. >> OIA-ILH Division II: McKinley vs. Read More

TODAY

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at Kahuku, to follow 4 p.m. JV game.; Farrington at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division II: McKinley vs. Saint Francis, 3 p.m. at Roosevelt; Pac-Five at Roosevelt, to follow first game. Also, Pearl City at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

>> Nonleague: King Kekaulike at Hawaii Prep, noon; Barlett (Alaska) vs. Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kapaa at Konawaena, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational–pool play begins at 8 a.m.; bracket play begins at noon; matches at ‘Iolani gyms.

SUNDAY

POLO

>> Honolulu Polo Club: Imai Samurai Cup, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

VOLLEYBALL

Ann Kang Invitational at ‘Iolani

Girls Varsity, Pool play

Thursday

>> Harvard-Westlake def. Moanalua 25-17, 25-18

>> Mira Costa def. Boswell 25-15, 25-14

>> Newport Harbor def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 25-16

>> Village Christian def. Glen Rose 35-33, 25-23

>> Harvard-Westlake def. Newport Harbor 25-20, 25-16

>> Mira Costa def. Moanalua 26-24, 25-21

>> Glen Rose def. Hawaii Baptist 25-20, 25-27, 15-3

>> Boswell def. Village Christian 25-20, 25-13

>> Glen Rose def. Newport Harbor 25-14, 14-25, 15-13

>> Harvard-Westlake def. Mira Costa 21-25, 25-17, 15-12

>> Village Christian def. Moanalua 23-25, 25-20, 15-12

>> Boswell def. Hawaii Baptist 25-14, 25-10

>> ‘Iolani def. King Kekaulike 25-12, 25-21

>> Buchanan def. Sage Hill 25-18, 25-22

>> Kapolei def. Damien 27-25, 25-21

>> Sierra Canyon def. Edison 24-26, 25-20, 15-12

>> ‘Iolani def. Damien 26-24, 25-16

>> Buchanan def. King Kekaulike 25-15, 25-22

>> Edison def. Kapolei 25-12, 25-19

>> Sierra Canyon def. Sage Hill 25-18, 22-25, 15-11

>> Edison def. Damien 25-19, 25-19

>> ‘Iolani def. Buchanan 21-25, 25-18, 19-17

>> Sierra Canyon def. King Kekaulike 25-19, 25-21

>> Sage Hill def. Kapolei 25-14, 25-22

Friday

>> Mira Costa def. Glen Rose 26-24, 25-16

>> Village Christian def. Newport Harbor 25-15, 25-14

>> Boswell def. Moanalua 25-23, 25-16

>> Harvard-Westlake def. Hawaii Baptist 25-14, 25-19

>> Glen Rose def. Moanalua 25-20, 25-16

>> Mira Costa def. Newport Harbor 25-13, 25-12

>> Harvard-Westlake def. Boswell 25-12, 25-18

>> Village Christian def. Hawaii Baptist 25-12, 25-12

>> Mira Costa def. Hawaii Baptist 25-14, 25-14

>> Moanalua def. Newport Harbor 25-20, 25-19

>> Harvard-Westlake def. Village Christian 25-23, 18-25, 15-12

>> Glen Rose def. Boswell 25-22, 25-21

>> Buchanan def. Edison 25-27, 25-20, 15-12

>> Sierra Canyon def. Damien 25-18, 25-17

>> King Kekaulike def. Sage Hill 21-25, 25-19, 15-7

>> ‘Iolani def. Kapolei 25-20, 25-11

>> Edison def. King Kekaulike 25-19, 22-25, 15-13

>> Buchanan def. Damien 25-22, 25-19

>> ‘Iolani def. Sage Hill 25-12, 25-17

>> Sierra Canyon def. Kapolei 25-18, 25-12

>> Damien def. King Kekaulike 21-25, 25-18, 19-17

BASEBALL

10U Cal Ripken World Series at Vincennes, Ind.



Friday, Semifinals

KRU Baseball 15, Uxbridge (Ma.) 5, 5 inn.

W—Kupono Tabangcura (32⁄3 IP, 0 runs, 4 K’s).

Leading hitter—KRUB: BunZ Banis 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Today, Final

>> KRU Baseball (6-0) vs. Palm Beach (Fla.) or Lexington (Ky.), 11:00 a.m.

GOLF

Pearl Open at Pearl Country Club

First Round

Championship flight

69—Caleb Keohokapu, Zackary Kaneshiro. 71—Brentt Salas, Joe Phengsavath. 73—Andy Okita, Jun Ho Won, Quinton Borseth, 74—Remington Hirano, Trevor Arashiro. 75—Adam Chiya. 76—AJ Teraoka, Anson Arakaki, Kengo Aoshima. 77—Colin Laszlo. 78—Joey Sakaue. 79—Tyler Isono. 80—Nick Gerard, Shawn Sakoda. 83—Andrew Otani. 84—Ken Altizer Jr.

A flight

77—Daniel Nomura. 78—Jason Yu, Matt Gilbertson, Michael Wolfe, Ty Manoi. 80—Jose Ramones, Manny Bercasio, Vaughn Kanenaga. 81–Robert Grey, Usong Cho. 82—Eddie Morales, Jonathan Na.

B flight

79—Ernest Barrett. 80—Steven Miyata. 83—Dwight Sato, Felix Asia. 85—Lawrence McGuire. 86—Chester Grey, Leighton Uyeda. 87—Charles Tanabe. 90—Patrick Higa. 91—Eddie Okahara.

Professional flight

79—Ryan Acosta. 81—Lon Kinder. 83—Terry Davis. 86—Patrick Murakami. 88—Spencer Shishido.

Senior Amateur flight

70—Jonathan Ota. 71—Brandan Kop, Phillip Anamizu. 72—Carl Ho. 74—Shigeru Matsui. 77—George Mackeritch. 78—Mike Kawate, Paul Glen. 79—Haruki Seki. 80—Guy Yamamoto.