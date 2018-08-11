 George Wallace keeps the audience in stitches; ‘Legends in Concert’ celebrates 35 years
August 11, 2018 | 85° | Check Traffic

George Wallace keeps the audience in stitches; ‘Legends in Concert’ celebrates 35 years

By Wayne Bernath
Posted on August 11, 2018 5:00 pm  Updated on  August 11, 2018 at 4:47 pm
George Wallace, dubbed the New Mr. Las Vegas, has opened at the Westgate. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –