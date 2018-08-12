Dozens stung by Portuguese men-of-war at Waianae Coast beach

Beachgoers at Yokohama Bay on Oahu’s Leeward Coast were beset today by stinging Portuguese men-of-war, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

Lifeguards reported 50 to 60 stings throughout the day and a large amount of the sea creatures on the beach.

While related to the jellyfish, the man-of-war is itself not a jellyfish, according to the Waikiki Aquarium’s website.

The animal’s long tentacles can inject toxins into its prey to paralyze them. The toxins are what causes the animal’s painful sting for humans.

Swimmers who are stung should remove the tentacles with tweezers and rinse the sting area with water, the aquarium said. Ice can help control the pain.

The current influx appears unrelated to the monthly box jellyfish influx, which occurs about 10 days after a full moon. The last box jellyfish influx was expected to arrive at the beginning of last week and the next influx is expected at the beginning of next month, according to Waikiki Aquarium’s box jellyfish calender.