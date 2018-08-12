Fire causes $200,000 damage to Hilo home

Hawaii island firefighters were working to determine what started a fire that caused $200,000 damage today to a two-story residential structure in Hilo.

The fire already engulfed the second story of a structure at 180 Mauna Loa St. by the time firefighters arrived at about 10:45 a.m., firefighters said.

Firefighters used water and foam to extinguish the fire at the 3,000-square foot home built of concrete blocks on the lower level and a wood frame on the upper level.

The fire may have started in a north side bedroom where damage was heaviest, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.