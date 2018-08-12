 Justin Timberlake book coming in October
August 12, 2018
NEW YORK >> Justin Timberlake is looking back.

The actor and Grammy-winning singer has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday. “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” will feature images from his personal archives and “anecdotes, reflections and observations.”

The book comes out October 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut.

Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the “important people and places” behind his career. He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and 3-year-old son Silas.

According to Harper, Timberlake will touch upon everything from his years with ‘N Sync to his skits on “Saturday Night Live.”

